Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC North team in 2024
Pittsburgh Steelers
Best addition: LB Patrick Queen
The Steelers have been seemingly looking for an answer at the inside linebacker spot since Ryan Shazier went down late in 2017. In 2019, they traded up in the draft to grab talented Devin Bush. He had a strong rookie year, but suffered a knee injury in his second season and never regained that standout form.
The addition of former Baltimore Ravens’ first-round pick Patrick Queen is a huge upgrade for Mike Tomlin’s team, and conversely a big loss for the reigning AFC North champions. He led John Harbaugh’s club in tackles in each of his first three seasons, and was second on the team in 2023 with 133 stops.
Biggest loss: WR Diontae Johnson
In 2022, quarterback Kenny Pickett started 12 games and led the team in passing yards and TD tosses. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson was Pittsburgh’s top pass-catcher with 86 receptions. The former was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, while the latter was traded to the Carolina Panthers.
Johnson’s departure leaves a big void in the Steelers’ wide receiver room. George Pickens looks like a future Pro Bowler, but who will be the other outside threat? Pittsburgh drafted Roman Wilson and he figures to be in the slot. Is the answer Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, or does Omar Khan have a plan?