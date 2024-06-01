Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC South team in 2024
In the span of one season, it went from the worst division in the NFL, to a highly competitive group. Such is the nature of the National Football League in the free-agency era.
In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 4-8 start by winning their final five games and captured the AFC South. Doug Pederson’s club rallied from a 27-0 deficit to win a playoff game before succumbing to the eventual Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs.
Elsewhere, the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans all lost at least 10 contests. Those three teams combined for a dismal 14-35-2-to record. Ouch!
Holy turnaround, Batman. In 2023, the Titans (6-11) were the only team in the AFC South to sport a losing record. Meanwhile, the Texans went from last to first winning capturing the top spot with a 10-7 mark, while the Jaguars and Colts both finished 9-8.
This has been another pretty wild offseason in terms of player moves when it comes to this quartet, save for Indianapolis. General manager Chris Ballard obviously feels very confident about what he’s done over the last few years. The organization spent its time re-signing its own unrestricted free agents while adding you in the draft.
What players were the top acquisitions for each of these four clubs this year? On the other hand, which performers will wind up being critical losses for each organization? It starts with the reigning AFC South champions, who for the second consecutive year were once again one of the busiest franchises in the league this offseason.