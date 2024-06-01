Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC South team in 2024
Houston Texans
Best addition: DE Danielle Hunter
There seem to be an exchange program between the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans this offseason. The latter lost defensive end Jonathan Greenard, while DeMeco Ryans’ club secured the services of four-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter – who is coming off the best season of his career.
The former member of the Purple Gang, who missed all of 2020 and nine games in 2021 due to injuries, finished fifth in the NFL with a personal-high 16.5 sacks. Hunter totaled 83 tackles and four forced fumbles. He and 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr. make for potent bookends.
Biggest loss: LB Blake Cashman
Speaking of the Vikings, here’s another former Texans’ defender who joined Kevin O’Connell’s team this offseason. Linebacker Blake Cashman enjoyed a career year in his second season with the Texans and his fifth NFL campaign. He led Houston with 104 tackles, to go along with two sacks and a pair of takeaways.
Originally a fifth-round pick of the New York Jets in 2019, he played in a total of 14 games in three seasons with the club. Now he is Pro Football Focus’ eight-ranked linebacker, earning his highest mark in terms of his play vs. the run. The much-improved Texans were sixth in the NFL in this department this past season.