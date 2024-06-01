Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC South team in 2024
Indianapolis Colts
Best addition: DE Latu Laiatu
Colts’ GM Chris Ballard was very busy this offseason securing the services of nine of his 13 unrestricted free agents. The team also gave wide receiver Michael Pittman a new three-year, $70 million contract.
This analysis courtesy of NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Concerns surrounding his neck injury (while at Washington) will certainly come into play when he gets to medical exams, but his durability and play at UCLA are certainly promising. Everything about Latu’s skill set and production is translatable to the NFL, and he could become a Pro Bowler as a 3-4 outside linebacker with a heavy influence on the game.”
Biggest loss: RB Zack Moss
There's no doubt that the Indianapolis Colts have had their share of talented running backs in recent seasons. From Marlon Mack to Jonathan Taylor. The latter led the NFL in rushing in 2021, but he’s also missed a total of 13 games the past two seasons. That has certainly hampered the Indianapolis offense.
This past season, underrated Zack Moss wound up leading Shane Steichen’s club in rushing with a career-best 794 yards, 53 yards more than Taylor (741). The former also finished 2023 with personal bests in carries (183), receptions (27), scrimmage yards (986) and TDs (7). Moss inked a deal with the Bengals.