Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC South team in 2024
Jacksonville Jaguars
Best addition: WR Brian Thomas Jr.
What a difference back-to-back stretch runs make. Doug Pederson’s team opened 2023 with a strong 8-3 record, then went on to drop five of the final six games and missed the playoffs with a 9-8 record. A year earlier, the Jaguars won their final five contests after a 4-8 start and won the AFC South with an 9-8 mark.
The team has a new-look wide receiving corps. The rival Titans give Calvin Ridley big money, and the club wound up parting ways with Zay Jones. Enter veterans Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay, and rookie Brian Thomas Jr. His final season at LSU added up to 68 catches for 1,177 yards and 17 scores in just 13 contests.
Biggest loss: CB Darious Williams
The Jaguars were forced to make numerous salary cap moves this offseason and wound up releasing a number of players, most notably on defense. Arguably, the best of the bunch was unsung cornerback Darious Williams, who wound up re-joining the Los Angeles Rams after he was cut loose by Jacksonville.
The former undrafted free agent spent two years with the Jaguars, and started all 17 games for Doug Pederson’s squad this past season. He totaled 53 tackles and led the Jaguars in interceptions (4) and passes defensed (19). He returned one of those thefts for a touchdown, and also forced a pair of fumbles.