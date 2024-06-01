Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC South team in 2024
Tennessee Titans
Best addition: WR Calvin Ridley
Last season, rookie quarterback Will Levis showed off his powerful arm on more than one occasion. He wound up playing in 9 games (all starts). He threw for 1,808 yards and eight scores (4 interceptions). Keep in mind that only three teams in the league averaged fewer passing yards than the Titans this past season.
Which brings us to the addition of wideout Calvin Ridley, who caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 starts for the rival Jaguars. He joins former Jacksonville passing game coordinator Nick Holz, the Titans’ new offensive coordinator. Tennessee’s passing game produced just 14 scores in 2023.
Biggest loss: RB Derrick Henry
What can you say about the third-leading rusher in the history of the franchise? It seemed inevitable that Derek eight-year pro Derrick Henry was moving on, and he joined the team that not only finished with the best record in the league this past season, the Baltimore Ravens led the NFL in rushing yards…again.
To offset the loss of the two-time NFL rushing champion, Tennessee inked a deal with versatile former Cowboys’ runner Tony Pollard. He’s more of a receiving threat than Henry, and given the team’s other moves on offense in terms of wideout, new head coach Brian Callah is looking to open things up this year.