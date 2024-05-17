Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC West team in 2024
Looking at each AFC West team’s best newcomer and key loss
They are the NFL’s current bully on the block. This past season, the Kansas City Chiefs became the first club since the New England Patriots in 2003 and ‘04 to repeat as Super Bowl champions.
Under head coach Andy Reid, who was hired by the organization in 2013, the team has not suffered through a losing season. The Chiefs have reached the playoffs nine straight years, and counting. The club has won eight straight AFC West titles. The franchise has represented the AFC and in four of the past five Super Bowls and came away with three titles
The last time this club did not win the AFC West was 2015, when the Denver Broncos not only grabbed the top spot in the division but won Super Bowl 50. Then again, that was also the last time that franchise has reached the playoffs.
The news is also pretty dire when it comes to the other two residents of the division. The Raiders have not won the AFC West since 2002. That was also the last season the Silver and Black won a postseason game. As for the Los Angeles Chargers, there has been no AFC West title since 2009. This was a team that was a disturbing 1-5 vs. their divisional rivals this past season.
Here is a look at each club's biggest loss and best addition this offseason. Is this the year that the Chiefs get dethroned for the top spot in the division?