Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC West team in 2024
Kansas City Chiefs
Best addition: WR Marquise Brown
It was makeover time for the Chiefs’ wide receiving corps this offseason once again. The team cut ties with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was recently signed by the Bills. It also bears watching what the future hold for 2023 second-round pick Rashee Rice, who has some off-the-field issues to deal with.
General manager Brett Veach did some dealing in the first round in April, and wound up adding speedy Xavier Worthy (Texas) with the 28th overall pick. However, the choice here is Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. He’s totaled 313 catches for 3,644 yards and 28 TDs in five seasons with the Ravens and Cardinals.
Biggest loss: CB L’Jarius Sneed
You had the sense that the standout defensive back would not be back in 2024 with the reigning Super Bowl champions. The team put the “franchise” tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who was dealt to the Titans. He has 10 interceptions, three fumble recoveries and 6.5 sacks in just 57 regular-season games.
The Chiefs swapped seventh-round picks with Tennessee this year, and picked up a third-rounder in 2025. It is a significant loss, mostly due to the fact that Kansas City’s defense was a huge part of the team’s 2023 title season. It’s not the only loss on this side of the ball for Andy Reid’s team, but who will fill that void?