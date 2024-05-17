Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC West team in 2024
Las Vegas Raiders
Best addition: DT Christian Wilkins
Defense has been a four-letter for this franchise for more than a decade, and the word is not good. The most recent example shows that the Raiders were a mediocre 15th in the NFL in fewest yards per game allowed, 21st vs. the run. Hence the addition of a former first-round pick who could help clog the middle.
There was talk that the Dolphins were prepared to put the “franchise” tag on Christian Wilkins. They did not, and he inked a four-year, $110 million deal (via Spotrac) with Las Vegas. The 13th overall pick in 2019 has 20.5 sacks in five seasons. Wilkins is Pro Football Focus’ 14th-ranked interior defender vs. the run.
Biggest loss: RB Josh Jacobs
It’s almost inexplicable how this organization managed to lose a player that led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022? The Raiders used the 24th overall pick on Alabama’s Josh Jacobs in 2019. He totaled 3,839 yards from scrimmage and 28 TDs in his first three season, but the team did not pick up his fifth-year option.
Jacobs would go onto lead the league with 1,653 rushing yards (12 TDs) and earn All-Pro honors. The club subsequently put the “franchise” tag on the productive runner, and he played for the tender this past season. The Raiders let him test free agency this year, and now he is a member of the Green Bay Packers.