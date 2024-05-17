Best addition, biggest loss for each AFC West team in 2024
Los Angeles Chargers
Best addition: T Joe Alt
He was the first offensive lineman taken in this year’s draft, and understandably so. The former Golden Domer was the fifth overall pick in April. New head coach Jim Harbaugh inherits a team that finished 5-12 in 2023. Joe Alt will team with three-year pro Rashawn Slater to give the Bolts two quality bookends.
“Long-limbed team captain with NFL-quality tackle play coursing through his veins…,” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein in his scouting report. “Alt clearly has the talent to become a Day 1 starter on the left side, but he’ll need to clean up his habit of leaning forward, or he could be in for some bumpy action early on.”
Biggest loss: WR Keenan Allen
He is the second-leading pass-catcher in Chargers’ history in terms of receptions (904) and receiving yards (10,530). Only tight end Antonio Gates (116) and Hall of Famer Lance Alworth (81) have more TD catches than Keenan Allen (59). The six-time Pro Bowler was dealt to Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick in ‘24.
Who will fill the void? Those 108 catches by Allen in 2023 will be hard to replace. Former first-rounder Mike Williams was cut loose and was signed by the Jets. The team will need second-year pro Quentin Johnson to step up. The Chargers selected three wideouts in the draft, led by Ladd McConkey (2-Georgia).