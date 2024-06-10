Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC East team in 2024
It’s really a mixed bag when it comes to the four members of the NFC East.
The Philadelphia Eagles have made two Super Bowl appearances over the past seven seasons, winning in 2017 (LII) and losing in 2022 (LVII).
The Dallas Cowboys have finished 12-5 each of the past three seasons and captured the division in 2021 and 2023. However, it hasn’t added up to much beyond that. The franchise hasn’t reached the NFC title game since 1995, the season in which they captured Super Bowl XXX.
The New York Giants have had more downs than ups as of late. They last won a championship in 2011 (XLVI) and have made only two playoff appearances since (2016 and ’22).
Since 2019, Washington has had as more names (Redskins, Football Team, and Commanders) than winning seasons (0). The franchise has finished last three times over that span, but did win the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 mark.
Still, it’s a quartet loaded with unpredictability. No team has repeated as champion in this division since Andy Reid’s Eagles turned the trick four straight years from 2001-04. This offseason, three of these teams were very active adding veteran players. In any case, each club made their moves. So which additions were the best and which departures sting the most for the Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Commanders?