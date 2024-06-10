Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC East team in 2024
Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 NFC East teams
Dallas Cowboys
Best addition: T Tyler Guyton
Mike McCarthy’s team was extremely quiet during free agency this offseason, especially when it came to adding experienced performers. They brought aboard linebackers Eric Kendricks and Damien Wilson (who didn’t play in 2023), added running back Royce Freeman and brought back former Pro Bowl Ezekiel Elliott.
In April, Dallas used a first-round pick to bolster an offensive line in transition. “(Tyler) Guyton’s value comes with his pass protection,” said NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, “as he has the length, feet and body control to become a human roadblock. He should become a talented starter at either tackle position.”
Biggest loss: T Tyron Smith
He’s had his issues staying healthy for too many years. However, when left tackle Tyron Smith was able, he remained a quality performer. The ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Cowboys is an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. However, the 13-year veteran hasn’t played a full season since 2015.
The aforementioned Tyler Guyton is expected to replace Smith, who is now a member of the Jets. It’s one of two departures on the offensive line for the Cowboys, who also saw center Tyler Biadasz sign with the rival Commanders. Smith is Pro Football Focus’ No. 4 tackle, despite missing four games this past season.