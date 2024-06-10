Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC East team in 2024
New York Giants
Best addition: OLB Brian Burns
When you look at the New York Giants’ defense from this past season, this unit proved to be somewhat of an enigma. The club allowed the sixth-most total yards per game, and only three teams in the league gave up more yards on the ground. However, Brian Daboll’s club was tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways.
What wasn’t a mystery was the lack of a pass rush. The Giants’ 34 sacks were tied for the fourth-fewest in the league, and roughly one-third (11.5) came from Kayvon Thibodeaux. Joe Schoen swung a deal for star edge-rusher Brian Burns, giving new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen a pair of very potent bookends.
Biggest loss: RB Saquon Barkley
In 2018, he was the second overall pick in the draft. He led the league with 2,028 yards from scrimmage (15 TDs) and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Running back Saquon Barkley has had his ups and downs in terms of injuries. However, he has been the team’s best offensive threat since his arrival.
The two-time Pro Bowler has accumulated 7,311 total yards from scrimmage and reached the end zone a combined 47 times in his 74 regular-season contests. Since 2018, he’s scored exactly 25 percent of the club’s 188 offensive touchdowns. The rival Eagles will now be able to take advantage of the versatile pro.