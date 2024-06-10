Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC East team in 2024
Philadelphia Eagles
Best addition: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
What was the bigger falloff for Nick Sirianni’s team in 2023? The Eagles began the year with 10 wins in their first eight games, then dropped six of their last seven outings – including a humbling playoff loss at Tampa. Meanwhile, a defense that was ranked first in the league vs. the pass in 2022 plummeted to 31st.
In April, Philadelphia used their first two picks on cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell (1-Toledo) and Cooper DeJean (2-Iowa). Now Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has rejoined the Eagles after a year in Detroit. In 2022, his lone season with the Birds, he finished with 67 tackles and tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions.
Biggest loss: C Jason Kelce
Replacing one of the great players at his position is quite the tall order. Center Jason Kelce has retired after 13 seasons. He played and started 193 regular-season contests, as well as dozen postseason games. Starting in 2014, he was named to the Pro Bowl seven times, and earned All-Pro honors on six occasions.
Cam Jurgens appears to be the new pivot. A second-round pick in 2022 from the University of Nebraska, he started 11 regular-season games and the playoff loss at Tampa at right guard this past season. As for taking over for Kelce? “At the end of the day just be myself you know,” said Jurgens back in mid-April.