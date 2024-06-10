Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC East team in 2024
Washington Commanders
Best addition: LB Bobby Wagner
The early reviews on the second overall pick in April’s draft have been pretty positive. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels hopes to help jumpstart a mediocre Commanders’ offensive attack. The team committed 32 turnovers in 2023. However, new head coach Dan Quinn has inherited the worst defense in the league.
Linebacker Bobby Wagner is very familiar with Quinn’s system. The duo spent two seasons (2013-14) in Seattle. Washington allowed the most total yards in the league in ’23. They also gave up a whopping 518 points—third-most in a season in NFL annals. Wagner has totaled 100-plus stops in each of his 12 seasons.
Biggest loss: CB Kendall Fuller
One of the few bright spots for Washington’s defense this past season was veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller. He comes off a year in which he finished fourth on the team with 79 tackles. He totaled nine passes defensed and had four (2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries) of the Commanders’ 18 takeaways in 2023.
Washington not only gave up the most total yards per game in the league but was dead last against the pass. The club also gave up an NFL-high 39 scores through the air. Fuller, now a member of the Miami Dolphins, is Pro Football Focus’ seventh-ranked cornerback. He is also ninth in terms of pass coverage.