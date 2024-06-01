Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC North team in 2024
Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 NFC North teams
Chicago Bears
Best addition: QB Caleb Williams
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner was the first overall pick in April’s draft. It’s also the second time in four years that the Chicago Bears used a first-round pick on a quarterback. Former Southern Cal standout Caleb Williams expects to help for a franchise that has been mediocre on offense for too many seasons.
Under Matt Eberflus, the team finished dead last in passing yards per game in 2022 and was 27th in the league in this category this past season. In a combined three seasons with the Sooners (2021) and Trojans (2022-23), Williams threw for a combined 10,082 yards, an impressive 93 scores and just 14 interceptions.
Biggest loss: S Eddie Jackson
He was one of the early offseason cuts by the Bears in order to open up salary-cap room. However, it’s still surprising that former Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson has not found a home in 2024. Yes, he comes off a season where he missed five of the club’s first eight games and managed a career-low 37 tackles.
Jackson was a bigger ball hawk early in his career. In his first four seasons, he totaled 16 takeaways and returned six of those pickups for touchdowns. It was that kind of play that earned him a pair of Pro Bowl berths and All-Pro honors in 2018. In 2022, he did pick off four passes and finished two forced fumbles.