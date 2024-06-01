Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC North team in 2024
Detroit Lions
Best addition: G Kevin Zeitler
Via Pro Football Focus’ final offensive line rankings for 2023, only the Philadelphia Eagles graded out higher than the Detroit Lions. Led by talented right tackle Penei Sewell and three-time Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, Dan Campbell’s team ranked fifth in the league in rushing and allowed only 31 sacks.
With veteran left guard Jonah Jackson moving onto the Rams, general manager Brad Holmes would add reliable Kevin Zeitler, late of the Ravens. The 12-year pro has started 181 of 182 regular-season games with four clubs. The 2023 Pro Bowler takes over at right guard, with Graham Glasgow moving to the left.
Biggest loss: WR Josh Reynolds
The reigning NFC North champions have a solid receiving corps led by wide receiver Amron St. Brown (who just reupped for big money) and tight end Sam LaPorta. Both reached the end zone 10 times in 2023. Add in wideouts Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond and Jared Goff has plenty of quality targets.
Fourth on the team this past season with 40 receptions was Josh Reynolds. He was also third on the team with five TD grabs and caught a scoring pass in the playoff win over the Buccaneers. Reynolds is now a member of the Denver Broncos. The Lions may miss the experienced Reynolds come the postseason.