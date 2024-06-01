Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC North team in 2024
Green Bay Packers
Best addition: RB Josh Jacobs
The bizarre circumstances in terms of running back Josh Jacobs’ five-year stay with the Silver and Black are somewhat hard to explain. He was one of three first-round picks by the Raiders in 2019, and was a Pro Bowler in his second season. The club did not pick up his fifth-year option following three solid campaigns.
Jacobs would go on to lead the NFL in rushing in 2022, and Las Vegas “rewarded” him with the “franchise” tag, and he played on the tenure. The Packers welcomed him with open arms, via a four-year $48 million deal (via Spotrac). The former University of Alabama standout should pick up where Aaron Jones left off.
Biggest loss: G Jon Runyan
The Green Bay Packers have always found a way to keep their offensive line among the best-such units in the league. Even with some injury issues last season, Pro Football Focus’ Zoltán Buday ranked this group the 11th-best in the league in 2023. The offensive front played well down the stretch and in the playoffs.
Guards Jon Runyan did not miss a game in his three seasons with the Packers, and started his final 50 regular-season contests with the franchise. He was also a member of three playoff teams with Green Bay. The four-year pro is with the New York Giants, and Matt LaFleur’s club will surely miss his dependability.