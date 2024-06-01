Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC North team in 2024
Minnesota Vikings
Best addition: RB Aaron Jones
This past season, the Packers were one of the NFL’s hottest teams in the second half. They won six of their final eight games and grabbed a wild card berth. A big reason was Aaron Jones. Including the playoff split with the Cowboys and 49ers, he closed the year with five consecutive 100-yards rushing performances.
In 11 games vs. the Vikings, Jones totaled 149 carries for 847 yards and five TDs. In Week 17 of 2023, he totaled 20 attempts for 120 yards and a score in Green Bay’s 33-10 Sunday night win at Minnesota. No doubt head coach Kevin O’Connell is more than happy to have the former Packers’ standout on his side.
Biggest loss: QB Kirk Cousins
The Vikings were in the tough position when it came to the quarterback spot. Kirk Cousins was slated to become an unrestricted free agent and he wound up moving on, signing a four-year, $180 million contract with the Falcons. Conversely, Minnesota signed Sam Darnold and used a first-round pick on J.J. McCarthy.
Cousins spent six years in the Twin Cities, although his 2023 campaign was cut short by an Achilles injury. During his stay with the Vikings, he threw for 23,265 yards (third-most in team history) and more than three times as many TD passes (171) as picks (55). The club found out he was tough to replace in 2023.