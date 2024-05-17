Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC South team in 2024
Looking at each NFC South team’s best newcomer and key loss
In 2022, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers captured the NFC South with an 8-9 record, while the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons all finished 7-10. In the wild card round, the Bucs were pushed around by the Dallas Cowboys, 31-14, meaning every team in the division finished with double-digit defeats.
This past season, Todd Bowles’ club once again owned the top spot among the four, this time with a 9-8 record. The Saints finished with the same mark, the Falcons were 7-0 for the third consecutive season, and the Panthers owned the worst record in the league at 2-15. Tampa Bay dethroned the Eagles in the first round of the playoffs, then gave the Lions a battle at Detroit.
Other than the Buccaneers making the playoffs four straight years, there hasn’t been a lot to get excited when it comes to this group. Both Atlanta and Carolina haven’t been to the playoffs since 2017, and New Orleans’ last postseason appearance came in 2020.
Like every other team in the league, these four clubs were very busy this offseason upgrading their rosters via free agency, trades, and the draft. Each also jettisoned its share of talent, either by design or necessity. Here’s a look at each club’s major acquisition, as well as its biggest loss.