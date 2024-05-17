Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC South team in 2024
Top addition, biggest departure for the 4 NFC South teams
Atlanta Falcons
Best addition: QB Kirk Cousins
It seems like the obvious choice, and with good reason. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is coming off a year in which he was finally hitting his stride when he went down with an Achilles injury. He inked a four-year, $180 million deal with a struggling franchise that hasn’t finished with a winning record since 2017.
The team caused a stir when it used the eighth overall pick on University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix. Nonetheless, Cousins will be the main man behind center, although it will be interesting to see if he’s 100 percent early in the season. New head coach Raheem Morris certainly has no doubts.
Biggest loss: TE Jonnu Smith
Yes, the team has talented tight end Kyle Pitts, and this offseason the Falcons recently added Charlie Woerner and Ross Dwelley – both late of the 49ers. However, in his only season with the organization, tight end Jonnu Smith (50) caught only three less passes than Pitts (53), and each scored three times.
Smith was cut loose earlier this year, and was snatched up by the Miami Dolphins. Yes, the Falcons loaded up at wide receiver this offseason. They signed Darnell Mooney (Bears), and obtained Rondale Moore from the Cardinals when they sent Desmond Ridder to Arizona. Smith was a very reliable target.