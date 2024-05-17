Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC South team in 2024
Carolina Panthers
Best addition: RB Jonathon Brooks
Not only did the team tie the franchise record for losses in a season (remember the 1-15 showing back in 2001), the Panthers weren’t able to take advantage of that 2-15 finish because they had already dealt their 2024 first-round pick to the Bears. The new head coach is Dave Canales, formerly of the Buccaneers.
The latter has his work cut out for him. Carolina was dead last on total offense and passing yards in 2023, and were tied for last in the league in points scored (236). Bryce Young suffered through a rough rookie year, but the arrival of running back Jonathon Brooks (2-Texas) should bring more balance to the attack.
Biggest loss: LB Frankie Luvu
The six-year pro, who played the past three seasons with the Panthers, is now a member of the rebuilt Washington Commanders. He is the No. 10 linebacker in the league according to Pro Football Focus, and PFF’s top player at his position when it comes to chasing down opposing quarterbacks (5.5 sacks in 2023).
What about pass-rushing standout Brian Burns, who was given the “franchise” tag by Carolina this year? He was dealt to the Giants in a multi-faceted trade that included the Panthers giving up a second-round pick in 2024. Luvu led Carolina in tackles (125) this past seasons and was second in stops (111) in 2022.