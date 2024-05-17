Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC South team in 2024
New Orleans Saints
Best addition: DE Chase Young
Dennis Allen’s club rebounded from a 7-10 showing in 2022 to just miss out on the playoffs this past season. The New Orleans Saints were a streaky club in ’23. The team won back-to-back games four times, lost consecutive contests twice and suffered through a three-game losing skid during their 9-8 campaign.
Allen’s defense had its issues against the run, ranking 22nd in the league, and the club only produced 34 sacks (8.5 by Carl Granderson). The Saints added former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young, who spent the second half of ‘23 with the 49ers. He may be ready to regain his stellar pass-rushing form.
Biggest loss: CB Isaac Yiadom
He may not be well known, but he did some good work for Dennis Allen’s defensive unit this past season and enjoyed a career campaign. Well-traveled cornerback Isaac Yiadom began his career in 2018 as a third-round draft choice by the Broncos. In six NFL seasons, he has already played for five different clubs.
It figures to be six, as Yiadom signed with the defending conference champion 49ers this offseason. What stands out about the journeyman defender is a 2023 season in which he finished with 31 defensive stops, one interception and 14 passes defensed. That impressive latter total was tied for second on the team.