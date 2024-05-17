Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC South team in 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Best addition: C Graham Barton
The Buccaneers’ offensive front has not been the same without veteran center Ryan Jensen. He started every game for the team in his first four seasons with the club, including six postseason contests in 2020 (4) and ’21 (2). Then he went down with a severe knee injury in training camp in preparation for 2022.
He missed the entire regular-season but returned for the wild card playoffs. Jensen sat out all of 2023 and officially retired from the game in February. You could call it a no-brainer that the team used the 26th overall pick on talented Duke University blocker Graham Barton. He figures to be the starter at center.
Biggest loss: OLB Shaquil Barrett
General manager Jason Licht was the unsung hero of Tampa’s offseason. He managed to secure deals with quarterback Baker Mayfield, wide receiver Mike Evans and linebacker Lavonte David. The Bucs put the “franchise” tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. He recently inked a four-year, $84.1 million deal.
The team did opt to part ways with edge-rusher Shaq Barrett, who was a huge part of the team’s Super Bowl 2020 title season. He finished that year with an NFL-high 19.5 sacks, and added four more QB traps during the team’s postseason run. Barrett is now a member of the Miami Dolphins, and he will be missed.