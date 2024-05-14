Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC West team in 2024
Los Angeles Rams
Best addition: DE Jared Verse
The team’s newest defensive coordinator is Chris Shula, who joined the organization the same year as Sean McVay in 2017. He has some work to do in his new role. The 2023 Rams’ defense was mediocre at best, ranking 20th in fewest total yards allowed. The team managed only 15 takeaways in 18 total games.
The addition of first-round pick Jared Verse should help ease the loss of Aaron Donald in terms of the pass rush. It’s interesting to note that 2023 third-round draft choice Kobie Turner actually led the club in sacks (9.0) this past season. Verse totaled exactly nine sacks in each of the last two seasons with the Seminoles.
Biggest loss: DT Aaron Donald
It is almost hard to believe that he was the Rams’ second first-round pick in 2014. The team made Auburn University tackle Greg Robinson the second overall selection, and Aaron Donald was chosen at No. 13. He steps away at the top of his game, and leaves a huge hole in the middle of the Rams’ defensive front.
How do you replace a performer who was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 seasons? Donald was an eight-time All-Pro and was named the NFL Defensive Player three times. The Super Bowl LVI champion racked up 111.0 sacks in 154 regular-season contests, and six quarterback traps in 11 postseason games.