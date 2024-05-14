Best addition, biggest loss for each NFC West team in 2024
Seattle Seahawks
Best addition: DT Byron Murphy
There’s a new regime in the Pacific Northwest. Pete Carroll was the team’s head coach for 14 seasons (2010-23) and led the club to back-to-back Super Bowls. He won a title in 2013 (XLVIII) and lost a heartbreaker a year later (XLIX). Former Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald takes over.
Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider opted for some help on the Macdonald’s side of the ball. Only the Cardinals gave up more rushing yards a year ago, so using the 16th overall pick on University of Texas interior presence Byron Murphy was a no-brainer. Stopping the run has been an issue for too many years.
Biggest loss: LB Bobby Wagner
He spent his first 10 seasons in the National Football League being a huge factor on Seattle’s defense. Star linebacker Bobby Wagner was released by the organization in 2022 and he latched on with the rival Rams. He inked a five-year, $50 million deal with Los Angeles, but was surprisingly cut loose after one season.
Wagner returned to the Seahawks in 2023, and once again was highly productive. For the 12th time in as many years, he racked up 100-plus tackles. He was named to his ninth Pro Bowl after finishing with 183 stops. He signed with the Commanders this offseason, reuniting with one-time Seahawks’ DC Dan Quinn.