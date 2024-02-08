Best bets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII kicks off in less than one week. The 2020 Super Bowl rematch is expecting record setting viewership numbers, as well as the potential to set new highs on the sportsbooks. The game is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the mecca for all forms of gambling. The Super Bowl offers an infinite number of betting props, from who wins the coin toss to the color of the gatorade dumped on the winning coach. However, if you're looking for a true edge in the numbers, here are some recommended bets you can take.
Spread/Total
Best Bet: Chiefs Moneyline (+110)
Fan Duel sportsbook currently has the San Francisco 49ers as a 2.5 point favorite, with the over/under sitting at 47.5.
The Chiefs and 49ers defense's ranked second in third in the NFL in points per game allowed, with the Chiefs surrendering 17.2 PPG compared to San Fran's 17.5. Both defenses travel well, with the Niners allowing 16.1 PPG on the road, while the Chiefs are slightly higher in that department at 18 PPG, including 24 points allowed in Buffalo and 10 in Baltimore during their playoff run. Both defenses will have to show up on the road one last time for this neutrally located showdown.
Offensively, the 49ers have proved to be much more explosive. San Francisco managed to average 28.8 points per game over 17 regular season outings, ranking them third in said department only behind Dallas (29.9) and Miami (29.1). The Chiefs weren't as dominant offensively compared to previous years. Averaging 21.8 points per game, it's their lowest output over a season's course since 2011.
Sure, regular season numbers are important and can give fans a better understanding of how a team is performing. However, the Super Bowl is a totally different ballgame, literally. It's as if both teams are 0-0 and nothing that has happened en route to this game matters. Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the entire Chiefs organization basically don't roll out of bed unless it's to play in the Super Bowl. Their experience as a unit is Brady/Belichick like, which is why I can't see a way that Mr. Irrelevant leads the 49ers to a sixth Super Bowl victory.