Best bets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII kicks off in less than one week. The 2020 Super Bowl rematch is expecting record setting viewership numbers, as well as the potential to set new highs on the sportsbooks. The game is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the mecca for all forms of gambling. The Super Bowl offers an infinite number of betting props, from who wins the coin toss to the color of the gatorade dumped on the winning coach. However, if you're looking for a true edge in the numbers, here are some recommended bets you can take.
Player Matchups: Mahomes vs. Purdy Passing Touchdowns
Best Bet: Patrick Mahomes -.5 (+145)
In simple terms, this Super Bowl exclusive game prop is asking who you think will throw more passing touchdowns. I have Mahomes throwing .5 more than Purdy at +145. For example, if Mahomes throws 2 touchdowns and Purdy throws 1, you win the bet.
The 49ers defense has been shockingly mediocre over the last five games, giving up an average of 23.2 points per game. When it comes to the Super Bowl, experience and comfortability is going to play an enormous role. Mahomes should feel right at home, which is why I like this 'go with your gut' type bet, especially at +145.