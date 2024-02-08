Best bets ahead of Super Bowl LVIII
Super Bowl LVIII kicks off in less than one week. The 2020 Super Bowl rematch is expecting record setting viewership numbers, as well as the potential to set new highs on the sportsbooks. The game is being held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the mecca for all forms of gambling. The Super Bowl offers an infinite number of betting props, from who wins the coin toss to the color of the gatorade dumped on the winning coach. However, if you're looking for a true edge in the numbers, here are some recommended bets you can take.
Isiah Pacheco Rushing Yards
Best Bet: Over 67.5 (-110)
The ground game has been clicking for the Chiefs this post season, and Pacheco has surpassed this number in all three playoff games. In six career post season games, including one Super Bowl last year, Pacheco has rushed for more than 67 yards in five of them.
The 49ers defense has given up 70+ rushing yards in six of their last seven games. In their two playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl, they've surrendered a combined 318 rushing yards. The 49ers run defense has been anything but stellar, and Pacheco should clear this mark with his pitbull-like running ability. Expect him to find the endzone as well (-130).