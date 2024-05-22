Best remaining NFL Free Agency fits: Notable players are still left on the market
3. Connor Williams - Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos lost Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency to the Tennessee Titans after a monster 2023 season. Well, someone who is just as good as Cushenberry, Connor Williams, is still on the market. He tore his ACL late in the 2023 NFL Season, which surely put a huge wrench in his free agency plans.
As soon as he'd get cleared to play, it may not take a few short weeks until he'd again settle into being one of the better interior offensive linemen in the NFL. The Denver Broncos current OL is four strong with Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey, but adding Williams would be the cherry on top for a rookie QB in Bo Nix.
4. Charles Leno - Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be ready to hand the keys over to second-year OT Wayna Morris, but it couldn't hurt to bring in a floor-raiser at the position. Charles Leno has never been great at LT, but he's always been pretty solid and consistent. For some reason, the already OL-poor Washington Commanders parted ways with Leno earlier this offseason.
Well, there isn't a reason for Leno to sign with another basement-dwelling team, so perhaps the KC Chiefs are ready to spring with a modest one-year offer. If nothing else, Leno would be present as an elite backup and someone who could come in and play in a pinch if needed.