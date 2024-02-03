Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel are without head coaching jobs in 2024
I do think this is a bit if a surprise.
Two very good head coaches, Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel, are both going to be without head coaching jobs for the 2024 NFL Season. Belichick and the New England Patriots parting ways at the end of the 2023 NFL Season was not much of a surprise. The Patriots were a bad team for three of the four years they didn't have Tom Brady from 2020-2023. Belichick was the HC and general manager, in charge of the roster and coaching staff.
And both aspects of the organization were lacking in the last few years. Perhaps a more surprising move was Tennessee parting ways with Mike Vrabel after six seasons. Vrabel always seemed to have his players ready to go, constantly punching up at more talented competition. There were six other head coach openings this cycle, not counting the Patriots and Titans.
And shockingly, neither Vrabel nor Belichick were able to land one of those openings. Now, two very good coaches are left without HC jobs for 2024. Right now, it's unclear what Belichick and Vrabel will do in 2024. Both coaches could decide to sit out and try to return to the HC cycle in 2024, but what exactly does that do for them?
Why not take a coordinator gig if one becomes available? I guess if Vrabel and Belichick do not want to take coordinator jobs, they could sit out. Both men are no longer under contract with their previous teams, so they could do just about anything.
For Bill Beichick though, it's a bit more urgent. Currently, legendary coach Don Shula has the most wins of any head coach in NFL history with 347. In second place, Bill Belichick, who has 333 total wins. Belichick is just 15 wins away from breaking the all-time record, and it's likely that he wants to surpass that record and have it for himself.
Another 15 wins could force Belichick to coach for another two seasons, but him not landing a HC gig this cycle does make it harder for him to reach that goal. In 2025, Belichick will be 73 by the time Week 1 kicks off. How many teams would jump on the chance to hire a 73-year-old head coach who say out a year?
For Mike Vrabel, the coach is just 48 years old, so sitting out one year isn't something that will have a huge impact on his head coaching career.