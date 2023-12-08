Bill Belichick has truly ruined the New England Patriots
There is really only one man to blame for the New England Patriots dysfunction.
Ever since Tom Brady left the New England Patriots following the 2019 NFL Season, it's clear that Bill Belichick hasn't been able to re-work his team since the shocking departure. For years, the "Patriot Way" seemed to be an objectively successful concept that defined the Patriots of the first part of the 21st century.
Well, the Patriot Way doesn't seem to work outside of New England, as many coaches who are in the Beilchick coaching tree like Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and Bill O'Brien simply did not make it as head coaches in the NFL. It's pretty puzzling, right? If Belichick has been so successful as the head coach and general manager in New England, surely his assistants could enjoy a ton of success too!
Well, as time passes, the Patriots have regressed into one of the very worst teams in the NFL, and Belichick is still making the decisions. The buck stops with him. He makes the roster moves and the coaching staff moves. Over the last handful of years, there is no denying that Belichick himself has dug himself and his team into a shockingly deep and miserable hole.
And with the lack of success that Belichick has had as a head coach in the NFL without Tom Brady, how can we continue to say that Belichick is the greatest of all-time? Or how can we continue saying that Belichick is this insane football mind? Or a master roster-builder, or anything like that? We've now reached a point in New England where Belichick's status with the organization is uncertain after this year.
And if BB does end up parting ways with the Patriots, would another team jump on the chance to hire him? I think it's worth wondering if he's even a viable head coach in the NFL. I don't think he's adapted to the modern-day NFL, and I surely would not hire him to be the de-facto GM, like he is with the Patriots.
Between his consistent NFL Draft and free agency failures, Bill Belichick's success was mostly because of Tom Brady.