Bills vs. Steelers: Buffalo eyeing a bigger stage than the Wild Card Round
It's clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers are no match for the Buffalo Bills.
The Buffalo Bills hold a firm lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime of Super Wild Card Weekend, it's clear that Buffalo has much bigger sights than this game. Was anyone truly expecting the Pittsburgh Steelers to be competitive in this one? The Bills go into halftime with a 21-7 lead and are truly dominating in every facet of the game thus far.
Josh Allen has had a hand in all three touchdowns, throwing two of them and running for one. Playoff Josh Allen is alive and well, and I think at this point, the Bills are fine. It's hard to envision Mason Rudolph and the Steelers offense putting up many more points. In fact, the Steelers touchdown was thanks to a blocked field goal, so they had a short field.
Mason Rudolph has gone 8/16 for 102 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Josh Allen has gone 15/21 for 146 yards and two touchdowns. It's clear that the Bills are putting a ton on Allen's plate, as he's also added 58 rushing yards and another score as well. In the second half, I think we see more of the same from the Bills.
And at some point, the game might get so out of hand that the Bills could pull some of their starters to begin resting for the Divisional Round. If Buffalo wins, they would host the Kansas City Chiefs in the next round, and that would be the first away playoff game of Patrick Mahomes' career. Can the Buffalo Bills hold on in the second half?
If so, you'd then be looking at the Texans traveling to Baltimore to face the No. 1 seeded Ravens. The final four teams with a Bills' win would be the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens, and Texans.