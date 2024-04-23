Blockbuster trade keys New York Giants revival in 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft
New York trades up in the first round to grab their quarterback. Jayden Daniels gets key to the engine and takes over in the Big Apple
The New York Giants need the 2024 NFL Draft to put the pedal to the medal and hit the ground running in the NFC East. In this mock draft scenario, they make a blockbuster trade with the Arizona Cardinals, sending their 6th pick in the first round to Arizona, along with their third-round pick, number 70, for Arizona's 4th pick in the first round. Essentially, Arizona drops two spots and picks up a third-round pick for their efforts.
The Giants have fledging Daniel Jones, who might or might not be ready for the start of training camp and he is only tied to the Giants for one more season. The time to bring in a rookie is now and the Giants need to leapfrog Minnesota and Denver who are looking to trade up and grab Daniels or whoever is left in the top five picks.
The trade which will send shock waves throughout the NFL will net the Giants their top-rated signal caller. They will select Jayden Daniels with the fourth pick, who will still be on the board after Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy, go 1 through 3 respectively.
Round 1 - (Trade with Cardinals) - Jayden Daniels, QB, Louisiana State
Brian Daboll helped turn Joh Allen into a franchise quarterback when he was offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. Allen has had a very stellar career, and was a better quarterback under Daboll's tutelage. Daboll will do the same thing with Daniels who won the Heisman Trophy as a senior at LSU. Daniels is a lot like Allen in that he can beat you with his arm and his legs and he has the ability to extend plays and scramble to the edge and get first downs.
Daniels had Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., while at LSU in that fantastic senior season, but New York will upgrade the wide receiver position and get a running back to replace Saquon Barkley, who left via free agency to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Devin Singletary will be the starting running back. He has had a very productive career thus far and should fare well in New York playing with Daniels.
Daniels was extremely dangerous with his arm last season as he completed 72 percent of his passes for 3, 812 yards and threw 40 touchdowns against only four interceptions. That shows that Daniels is extremely accurate and makes good decisions with the football. He also rushed for 1,134 yards on 135 carries and averaged 8.4 yards per carry. He also scored 10 touchdowns via the ground.