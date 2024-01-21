Bold 2024 NFL offseason predictions for the Miami Dolphins
Christian Wilkins played his last game as Dolphin
This decision won't sit well with fans, considering Wilkins has been the backbone and spirit of the defense. He's proven to be a player around whom a team can build. Under Brian Flores, Wilkins was the linchpin in the blitz-heavy press scheme of the former head coach, earning All-Pro honors. Under rookie defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, who retained Flores' system, Wilkins tallied 98 tackles from the interior. Grier chose to franchise tag him, and Wilkins dominated alongside Zach Sieler, achieving a career-high 9.5 sacks.
Unfortunately, the Dolphins lack the cap space to offer him a suitable contract. He deserves a deal the Fins can't afford. In seeking a replacement, Chris Jones emerges as an option, likely departing Kansas City, and could be offered a one-year deal by a playoff-ready team. Fletcher Cox is another one-year deal possibility if he doesn't re-sign with the Eagles. Other names to consider include Greg Gaines, DaQuan Jones, and Javon Kinlaw.
As much as the Fins need players like Wilkins, he's likely to be the one that got away. Despite the success of Sieler and the prospects of the upcoming free agents and the 2024 NFL Draft, Wilkins is set to leave Miami.