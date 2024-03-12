Brian Burns traded to Giants; agrees to terms on new five-year $150 million deal
Pass rusher to be guaranteed $87.5 million over contract duration; Carolina clears $24 million in cap space
The New York Giants wanted to make a splash in free agency and bolster their pass rush. They accomplished that on Monday as they agreed to a trade with the Carolina Panthers for Brian Burns, who happens to specialize in rushing the passer.
The Giants welcomed Burns to New York with a new five-year deal worth a maximum of $150 million. Burns will be guaranteed $87.5 million under the new pact, according to NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.
The Giants acquired Burns for a song. They gave up a second round pick and a fifth round pick in this season's draft. They are numbers 39 and 141 overall.
Burns will pair up with Kayvon Thibodeaux who had a break out season in 2023 with 11.5 sacks. They also have Dexter Lawrence in the middle of the line who is very serviceable in the run game.
The Giants had the fifth fewest sacks in the league with 34 in 17 games. Burns had eight sacks for the Panthers, who had fewer sacks than the Giants in 2023. Burns had 16 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits.
The Panthers traded Burns after they tagged him with the franchise tag as the two sides could not agree to a long-term contract. He held out a few practices last season in attempting to gain a new deal, but it fell on deaf ears.
Since being a first-round selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, Burns has amassed 46 sacks, 95 quarterback hits, 59 tackles for loss and forced eight fumbles. He has played in 80 games, starting 67 of them.
The New York Giants now add another elite player along the defensive line, perhaps taking pressure off the much more uncertain offense, which has a huge question at the quarterback position.