Broncos 2024 NFL Mock Draft after quiet free agency
How will the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Draft look after this quiet free agency period?
57th Overall Pick (via TB) - Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The Denver Broncos do not have a viable receiving tight end on the roster. Their second-year tight end, Greg Dulcich, has not been able to stay on the field, and he was in line for a breakout year. Nagging hamstring injuries have limited his NFL career thus far. The Broncos did bring back Adam Trautman, who is simply just a guy, so a need for a receiving TE is clear, and that's where Ja'Tavion Sanders comes into play, and the Broncos were able to net a second-round pick among more in their trading down.
76th Overall Pick - Michael Hall Jr, DT, Ohio State
Boy, oh boy do the Denver Broncos need some defensive line help. They signed Malcolm Roach this offseason, who is a very strong run-stuffer, but the team simply needs more bodies up front, so with their own pick, they'll draft Michael Hall Jr from Ohio State to help their DL out.
103rd Overall Pick (via NE) - Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
Not getting competent CB2 production in the 2023 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos need to add to this unit. Damarri Mathis was a disaster in 2023, and 2023 rookie Riley Moss hardly played. While the Broncos might again bank on a second-year CB making the jump, they better hedge that bet with someone like Kris Abrams-Draine about halfway through the 2024 NFL Draft.