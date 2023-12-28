Broncos 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Russell Wilson out, new QB in
Denver Broncos mock draft after team's decision to bench Russell Wilson
2. Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia (Third round)
The Broncos don't pick again until the third round, and in this simulation, they managed to land themselves a consistent starter at the center position. Zach Frazier is a people-mover on the interior offensive line, and he's been a stud at West Virginia for the last four years.
The situation at center right now for the Denver Broncos is interesting because Lloyd Cushenberry III is in the midst of something of a breakout season. I could see the Broncos allowing Cushenberry to go to the highest bidder, spending that money elsewhere and investing more draft capital in the interior offensive line.
3. Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon (Fourth round)
I have a feeling Sean Payton is going to reassess the running back position for the Denver Broncos after the 2023 season. This is a group that needs some additional playmaking ability, and Oregon's Bucky Irving has that in spades.
The Broncos seem to have unearthed a gem in Jaleel McLaughlin, an undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State. But even with McLaughlin's inclusion in the offense, the running game has struggled to really get going. Javonte Williams doesn't have the needed burst or elusiveness to help carry the ground game. He's not creating yards after contact like he did in his rookie season.
With Javonte entering a contract year in 2024, don't be surprised to see the Broncos go into the NFL Draft with an emphasis at the position.