Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Ideal class to contend with Chiefs
The Denver Broncos need a really strong 2024 NFL Draft class to build a team that can actually contend with Kansas City
How can the Denver Broncos realistically compete with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West? Well, in the short term, the answer to that question isn't overly clear. But for the long term? The Denver Broncos can utilize the 2024 NFL Draft to find foundational pieces for this roster under head coach Sean Payton, which is being rebuilt as we speak.
Payton said goodbye to Russell Wilson this offseason. Or maybe it was more like good riddance. He made the tough decision to let go of Justin Simmons. The Broncos also traded former first-round receiver Jerry Jeudy. To say that this team is in need of some new cornerstone pieces would be an understatement. The cupboard isn't completely bare, but the Broncos have work to do.
If you want to compete with the Chiefs in the AFC West, you've got to find viable long-term pieces on all three days of this year's draft. That's a lot to ask, but there might just be a way the Broncos can do it. Let's look at a 2024 NFL mock draft scenario for all of Denver's picks, including a trade-down scenario in which the Broncos pick up a 2nd-rounder.
1. 1st round, 19th overall (from Rams): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
In this particular simulation, the Los Angeles Rams offered the 19th and 52nd picks in exchange for the Broncos' 12th pick, and that would be a deal of the "too good to be true" variety. Adding a second round pick in 2024 while also moving down just a handful of spots would allow the Broncos such tremendous flexibility.
And at pick 19, they take Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix. Nix is a smart quarterback prospect whose game is all about timing, getting the ball out quickly, staying on schedule, and taking care of the ball. It's a perfect match between he and Sean Payton.
Nix has improved tremendously over the last couple of years at Oregon and looks like he's ready to be a franchise QB at the next level, especially if he gets into a situation like this one.