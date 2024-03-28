Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Ideal class to contend with Chiefs
The Denver Broncos need a really strong 2024 NFL Draft class to build a team that can actually contend with Kansas City
2. 52nd overall (from Rams): Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
As previously mentioned, the Denver Broncos traded away former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy this offseason (to the Cleveland Browns) and they are going to need some reinforcements at that position group. Ricky Pearsall is a phenomenal athlete who played at Florida the past couple of years, where current Denver Broncos wide receivers coach Keary Colbert was once his position coach.
The connection in Denver between Colbert and Pearsall could end up being big, but Pearsall's talent would dictate this pick, not the connection. He's smooth, he's got soft hands, and he knows how to get open.
3. 76th overall: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan
The Broncos had the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense last year, and the defensive line was an area of weakness that impacted the entire rest of the unit for most of the year.
Even though they added Malcolm Roach in NFL free agency, I love the idea of them getting an athletic specimen like Kris Jenkins here in the early portion of round three. Jenkins would be able to slot into Vance Joseph's defense immediately as a rookie and give the Broncos a decent top four on the line to rotate.