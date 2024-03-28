Broncos 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Ideal class to contend with Chiefs
The Denver Broncos need a really strong 2024 NFL Draft class to build a team that can actually contend with Kansas City
7. 147th overall: Gabe Hall, DL, Baylor
Some way or another, the Denver Broncos would be wise to load up a little bit on defensive line help in this draft class. Although the class looks unspectacular on paper, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and Gabe Hall has a lot of traits to like. He's 6-foot-6, 291 pounds, has tremendous length, and is quick off the ball. He could be a disruptive player on the interior.
8. 203rd overall: Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Sione Vaki is a player I could see Broncos head coach Sean Payton being extremely high on. He played a little safety and running back at Utah, and was pretty great at both of them. Payton loves versatile, borderline gadget guys. I think Vaki would play offense, defense, and special teams in the NFL if he gets drafted by a coach like Payton.
9. 207th overall: Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming
The Denver Broncos cap off this 2024 mock draft by doing something they haven't done since 2017: Drafting a pure offensive tackle.
After sending a contingent to the Wyoming pro day (just a skip and jump from Denver), it's hard to imagine offensive line coach Zach Strief wasn't impressed with Crum. Crum is 6-foot-8 and has all of the traits you could possibly want in a developmental tackle prospect.