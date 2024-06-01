Broncos Day 3 rookie could steal starting job from former 2nd-round pick

Looking at some ‘21 rushing numbers for ESPN fantasy…



Yards after first contact (per rush)



1. Rashaad Penny — 2.87

2. Tony Pollard — 2.66

3. Jonathan Taylor — 2.60

4. Javonte Williams — 2.57

5. Rhamondre Stevenson — 2.29 pic.twitter.com/6GFb38NPTP