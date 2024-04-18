Buccaneers 7-round mock draft: Team loads up to build on breakout 2023 season
Tampa Bay gets top edge rusher still on the board and then flirts with offensive weapons for Baker Mayfield. Bucs invested in Mayfield and Mike Evans during the winter and find a supporting cast to join them.
Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles loves defense. When the Bucs won their first Super Bowl, under Jon Gruden, they did so with players like Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks. They also did it with a surging front seven and an overall tenacious defense. This season will be no different as the Bucs defense will be flying all over the field at an incredible pace.
The Bucs also invested big money in quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans. That means that Bowles and general manager Jason Licht are going all in on the offense. They need to draft some players to bolster the offensive line and give them some more versatility out of the backfield. They also need a speedy receiver to compliment Evans.
1. Round 1 - Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State
The Bucs reinforce the edge by taking the best available edge rusher on the board. Robinson played very well at Penn State and stood out on a defense coached by now Duke head coach Manny Diaz. Robinson runs like the wind for a big man and ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine last month. He has a quick first step and beats the offensive tackle right off the snap.