Buccaneers 7-round mock draft: Team loads up to build on breakout 2023 season
Tampa Bay gets top edge rusher still on the board and then flirts with offensive weapons for Baker Mayfield. Bucs invested in Mayfield and Mike Evans during the winter and find a supporting cast to join them.
2. Round 2 - Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
Had the Bucs not signed Evans to an essentially, career contract over the winter, wide receiver would have been a first round priority. However, the Bucs do have a need to remove the double and triple team coverage that Evans gets by drafting a fast, slick receiver on the other side. Leggette is tall for a receiver at 6-1 and strong as he weighs 225 pounds. He ran an impressive 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and is a great route runner. He catches the ball at its highest point and wins most of the 50-50 balls while defenders have a tough time keeping up with him and defenses usually use a safety over the top to help cover the crafty Legette.
3. Round 3 - D.J. James, CB, Auburn
The Bucs only have one starting corner in Jamel Dean, and need to pair him up with someone that is a ballhawk and plays well on an island. James has the size and speed to take over the starting role during training camp as Tampa did not address this position during free agency.