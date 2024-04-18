Buccaneers 7-round mock draft: Team loads up to build on breakout 2023 season
Tampa Bay gets top edge rusher still on the board and then flirts with offensive weapons for Baker Mayfield. Bucs invested in Mayfield and Mike Evans during the winter and find a supporting cast to join them.
4. Round 3 - Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., LB, Clemson (via Detroit)
Bowles goes deep into the ACC to pluck out Trotter to bolster his linebacking corps and quarterback the defense. Devin White left during free agency and Lavonte David is wearing out his extended warranty at an advanced age. Trotter is a tough man who can stop the run with the best of them.
5. Round 4 - Zak Zinter, G, Michigan
Zinter is only available this late because he missed pre-draft workouts with a leg injury. However, he has power in the run game and is battle tested having blocked for Blake Corum and the Wolverines running backs. The Bucs have an open left guard position, and I pencil Zinter in there as he will be healthy by training camp and he will help with the run and can also protect Baker Mayfield.