Buccaneers 7-round mock draft: Team loads up to build on breakout 2023 season
Tampa Bay gets top edge rusher still on the board and then flirts with offensive weapons for Baker Mayfield. Bucs invested in Mayfield and Mike Evans during the winter and find a supporting cast to join them.
6. Round 6 - Matt Lee, C, Miami
The Bucs stay with the interior offensive line on this pick and take Matt Lee, a consensus All-ACC performer from the University of Miami. Lee is plug and play at the center position and is also versatile enough to play left guard in the event that the Bucs pass on Zinter in the fourth round.
7. Round 7 - Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee
Milton will replace Kyle Trask as the backup quarterback of the Bucs. He is the best available player on the board at pick number 246 and Milton impressed coaches with a terrific combine. Milton can throw the ball a country mile and he will have the receivers in Tampa to make him look even better than he already is.