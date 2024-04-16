Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL mock draft: A new era is upon the franchise
The 2024 Buffalo Bills will look a lot different than the 2023 team that lost its divisional-round game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and that has failed to cash in on what they hope is the first "Super Bowl" of the Josh Allen era.
Fifth through Seventh Rounds - Five picks to use on depth or trade assets
The Bills have five picks in the fifth through seventh rounds: picks 144 and 163 in the fifth round, picks 200 and 204 in the sixth round, and pick 248 in the 7th round. Brandon Beane and Bills leadership could focus on late-round targets in area of need including:
Ty'Ron Hooper - Linebacker, Missouri
With the return of Matt Milano from injury and the losses in free agency, the Bills could use a rangy, athletic linebacker to replace the void left by Terrell Edmunds in 2023. Ty'Ron Hooper is a long, fast linebacker who could provide the Bills with an elite blitzer from the linebacker position. He comes with injury concerns and isn't great in coverage but would be an instant upgrade in depth at linebacker and would provide versatility as a special teams' player.
Malik Mustapha - Safety, Wake Forest
Even if the Bills pick a safety early in the draft, Mustapha may fall to a draft position where picking a second rookie at an area of need makes sense for Buffalo. Mustapha is projected by some to be picked as early as the third round but has less than ideal size at 5'10" and is average in pass coverage; traits that may see him fall far enough where the Bills can steal him and provide instant depth at a position of need and may be a future starter. Mustapha fits the Bills player model of position versatility, a team captain on his college team with a high internal drive and motor.
Wide Receivers - Luke McCaffery, Rice and Cornelius Johnson, Michigan
The NFL draft has more wide receiver depth than any draft in recent history. The Bills need offensive weapons to replace Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis and may use a late-round pick to develop depth or find the "diamond in the rough" NFL teams covet. Cornelius Johnson is a big (6'3" 212 pound) receiver with good hands and highlight reel catches in a run-heavy, ball control offense in college.
McCaffery comes with an NFL pedigree, his dad played in the NFL and his brother is star Christian McCaffery of the 49ers. But Luke has his own NFL-level skills, having run a 4.46 40 at the combine and 13 TDs his senior season. Teammates and coaches speak of his character and smarts, and he is a team captain who hopes to coach after his playing days.
The Bills aren't likely to pick 10 players in the draft; Brandon Beane will likely use some of these late picks to move around in the draft to ensure the Bills get the players they rate highest in their biggest areas of need. However Buffalo attacks the draft, they have the draft capital and recent history and creditability to fill multiple areas of need with NFL starter-level talent going into the 2024 season. This accomplishment is imperative if the Bills want to remain a contender in the AFC East and in the Super Bowl picture.