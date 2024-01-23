Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Rebuilding the trenches and adding weapons
The Buffalo Bills need to build for the future.
153rd Overall - Keith Randolph Jr, DT, Illinois
Keith Randolph Jr is going to be the pick at 153 overall for the Buffalo Bills. What sticks out to me at first is his size. He's 6'5", so he's got nice length, especially for interior offensive linemen, who can be several inches shorter. Randolph has been at Illinois for five years and has career highs of 13 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. With the amount of free agents that the Buffalo Bills have along the defensive front, they have to hit on some of these late-round picks.
156th Overall - Jaylin Simpson, CB, Auburn
180th Overall - Josh Proctor, S, Ohio State
184th Overall - Xavier Thomas, EDGE, Clemson
188th Overall - Erick All, TE, Iowa
220th Overall - Keandre Lambert-Smith, WR, Penn State
With a metric ton of late-rounders, I continued to try to bolster some of the weak spots on this rsoter, adding more players in the secondary, another player off the EDGE, and a couple of weapons for Josh Allen. Xavier Thomas has spent six years at Clemson, racking up career numbers of 33 tackles for loss and 18 sacks. Erick All comes from the tight end factory at Iowa, and Josh Proctor is another six-year collegiate player.
I do truly think that prioritizing experience is a safe bet for the late-rounders. With this mock draft, I am eyeing the future for the Bills, as their cap crunch and free agents may force them to transition to a youth movement in 2024.