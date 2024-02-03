Stefon Diggs drops cryptic quote about his future with Bills
Here we go again...?
By Ryan Heckman
During the NFL's Pro Bowl Games this weekend, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was once again poked and prodded about his future with the team.
It seems to be a common occurrence with Diggs over the last year or so, and to be fair, the guy does it to himself. Remember, just a year ago, Diggs took to social media to post things like “Want me to be okay with losing? Nah,” after the Bills' postseason loss.
He also went on to say: “It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result."
Well, he isn't wrong. He makes it pretty easy.
When asked about his future, now, Diggs had this to say:
"I can't tell you what the future holds, but I'm still being me."
Is Stefon Diggs really thinking about leaving Buffalo this time?
It seems like this is going to be the new Aaron Rodgers dilemma. It's becoming a thing, that's for sure. Diggs is as competitive as they come, and he wants the football. He wants the football and he wants to win, period.
He's an emotional being, too, which is totally understandable.
Diggs went on to lead us to believe there could be a divorce in his future.
"I'm ready to go no matter which way it goes," he said.
Diggs has spent the last four seasons in Buffalo after essentially forcing his way out of Minnesota in a similar fashion. If he does the same thing in Buffalo as he did with the Vikings, I'm not too sure we're not seeing the second coming of Terrell Owens.
He's an ultra-talented receiver, but his attitude is starting to become a distraction. He may not be as exaggerated as Owens, but forcing his way out of two different organizations doesn't look great.
Another wrinkle in this whole saga is the fact that Diggs would leave behind $31 million in dead money (about negative $3 million in "savings") if he was traded prior to June 1. Now, if he were to be traded after that date, the Bills would come out on top and save a good chunk of change.
That would be a late trade to make, though, after teams are through the bulk of their offseason. Diggs' contract complicates things, and the Bills could also ask him to take a pay cut or restructure it for a second time. No matter what happens, though, one thing remains true: Diggs will continue speaking it like it is.