5 teams that should hire Ken Dorsey in 2024
The former Buffalo Bills OC should have plenty of interest.
By Ryan Heckman
After the Buffalo Bills' embarrassing Monday Night Football loss to the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean McDermott needed a scapegoat.
Thus, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired.
However, it wasn't Dorsey who lost the game for the Bills on the Broncos' final possession. But, McDermott needed to send a distraction and keep himself safe for the time being, so Dorsey was the one who wound up out of a job.
Now, Dorsey will look for a new gig going into next season, and he should have plenty of suitors. Let's start by looking at a few teams that should hire him to be their offensive coordiantor, should he not receive any head coaching interest.
1. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are a mess. They are broken. Mac Jones probably isn't the answer. Bill Belichick is watching the game pass him by. They need changes.
Dorsey could bring a fresh perspective to that offense which has underperformed since drafting Jones. Now, could Dorsey help Jones take another step? Possibly. But, Dorsey would also be a great guy to come in and help assist in drafting Jones' replacement. After all, the Patriots currently own a top-5 pick and could wind up with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
Dorsey's Bills were seventh in yards per game and eighth in scoring, while New England is currently seventh-worst in yards and the second-worst scoring team in the league. If Dorsey were to come in as the offensive coordinator -- or even as a surprise head coaching hire -- the Patriots could give him some more control in constructing the offense for years to come, and that includes the franchise quarterback.