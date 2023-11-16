NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

5 teams that should hire Ken Dorsey in 2024

The former Buffalo Bills OC should have plenty of interest.

By Ryan Heckman

Buffalo Bills, Ken Dorsey
Buffalo Bills, Ken Dorsey / Joshua Bessex/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 5
Next

After the Buffalo Bills' embarrassing Monday Night Football loss to the Denver Broncos, head coach Sean McDermott needed a scapegoat.

Thus, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired.

However, it wasn't Dorsey who lost the game for the Bills on the Broncos' final possession. But, McDermott needed to send a distraction and keep himself safe for the time being, so Dorsey was the one who wound up out of a job.

Now, Dorsey will look for a new gig going into next season, and he should have plenty of suitors. Let's start by looking at a few teams that should hire him to be their offensive coordiantor, should he not receive any head coaching interest.

1. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a mess. They are broken. Mac Jones probably isn't the answer. Bill Belichick is watching the game pass him by. They need changes.

Dorsey could bring a fresh perspective to that offense which has underperformed since drafting Jones. Now, could Dorsey help Jones take another step? Possibly. But, Dorsey would also be a great guy to come in and help assist in drafting Jones' replacement. After all, the Patriots currently own a top-5 pick and could wind up with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

Dorsey's Bills were seventh in yards per game and eighth in scoring, while New England is currently seventh-worst in yards and the second-worst scoring team in the league. If Dorsey were to come in as the offensive coordinator -- or even as a surprise head coaching hire -- the Patriots could give him some more control in constructing the offense for years to come, and that includes the franchise quarterback.

Home/Buffalo Bills